From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The police in Delta State on Friday said a 48-year old lady Jemilia Suleiman her male partner, 61-year old Monagor Charles have been arrested with military uniforms and other accessories.
The suspects with the camouflage uniforms had lodged at Beji Court Hotel in Bendel Estate, Off Airport Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state where surveillance operatives in conjunction with military personnel arrested them.
Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest, said Jemilia hails from Plateau State while Monagor is from Ndokwa area of Delta State.
Edafe said 10 pairs of army camouflage uniforms, six T-shirt, jungle caps, one T-shirt and one singlet, all of military camouflage were recovered.
“The lady suspect confessed that she bought the said uniform in the market and use it earn a living. Investigation is ongoing,” Edafe added.
Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a 20-year old suspected cultist, one Lucky Etor of Elu in Isoko North Local Government Area for public disturbance by disrupting social function and harassing guests.
He said the suspect allegedly committed the act in connivance with two others, now at large, who are members of Vikings confraternity, adding that one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun was recovered.
Edafe noted that three suspected armed robbers were also arrested with one locally made pistol and one cartridge by operatives during a routine stop and search in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area.
He said the suspects were riding on a motorcycle with registration number AKM 705 VM when they were intercepted, adding that the rider of the motorcycle escaped.
Those arrested, according to him, were Friday Worfer, Sunday Panwal and Emmanuel David all of Ogbe-Obi Quarters in Okpanam.
Edafe said the suspects are believed to be among the syndicate who rob in Asaba and Okpanam axis mostly at night, adding that investigation is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspect.
