From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta State on Friday said a 48-year old lady Jemilia Suleiman her male partner, 61-year old Monagor Charles have been arrested with military uniforms and other accessories.

The suspects with the camouflage uniforms had lodged at Beji Court Hotel in Bendel Estate, Off Airport Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state where surveillance operatives in conjunction with military personnel arrested them.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest, said Jemilia hails from Plateau State while Monagor is from Ndokwa area of Delta State.

Edafe said 10 pairs of army camouflage uniforms, six T-shirt, jungle caps, one T-shirt and one singlet, all of military camouflage were recovered.