Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two persons suspected to be fake policemen have been nabbed by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The suspects were arrested during a raid on a criminal hideout along the Benin-Asaba expressway, by Issele-Uku town.

Commissioner of Police Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, who confirmed the arrest to our correspondent on Tuesday in Asaba, said the suspected fake policemen were among hundreds of criminal suspects apprehended during raids on various hideouts across the state.

Inuwa said the two suspects are undergoing investigation to ascertain if their identities and status.

“We are still investigating the matter to establish if they are truly policemen. If they are policemen, we need to also ascertain what they were doing at that sort of place where they were arrested by operatives who raided the hideout,” Inuwa stated.

The Commissioner said he had ordered the raid of the criminal flashpoints upon assuming office last Thursday, adding that the Command was “determined to take the battle to their (criminal) nests” and ensure that the peace in the state is sustained.

“We arrested several persons during the raiding of criminal hideouts across Delta State. We have even arrested suspected kidnappers and armed robbers disguising as officers. The two suspected fake policemen were arrested with arms,” Commissioner Inuwa said.

The raid of criminal hideouts across the state, he said, would be sustained to ensure that Delta becomes uninhabitable for criminal elements.

“We are continuing with this style of crime preventive measure. We have been raiding suspected black-spots and hideouts for criminals since I assumed office January 2nd, 2020.

“The people of Delta State should have confidence in the police, they should support us with information and they should not remain complacent about the crime situation in their domain until it happens.

“They should be proactive about the suspected movement of criminals in their area and report same to the police.

“Our men must remain disciplined and professional in the discharge of their duties in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police.

“Whenever members of the public see policemen going out of their duties, they should report personally to me or at the nearest police station for appropriate action.

“The police is ready to purge itself of people who give the force bad name,” the Commissioner stated.