From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two young men suspected to be kidnappers have been arrested in Supare Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State while trying to abduct a child in his family house.

The two suspected kidnappers were caught after pretending like scavengers looking for used iron and plastic materials to buy.

A source said that the two suspects were tackled when the mother of the child noticed their movement and the bag they wanted to use to carry the child.

The mother of the boy, it was gathered immediately raised the alarm and the people in the neighbourhood assisted her in apprehending the suspects who attempted to escape.

The two hoodlums were said to have been handed over to the police in Supare Akoko for further investigation.

Efforts to get the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Supare Akoko, Mr Akintoye Samuel to comment on the issue proved abortive as at the time of filing in the report.