Ben Dunno, Warri

Policeman attached to the ‘B Division’ unit under Warri Area Command, have killed two members of armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate that had terrorized residents of Warri and its environs with their nefarious activities for sometime now.

The two suspected were said to have been killed while attempting to escape from the police vehicle after they had taken the operatives to their hideout where one one AK49, 1 locally made double barrel long gun, 2 machetes were recovered.

In a statement by Delta Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, On December 24,2022, (Christmas Watch-night) at about 2300hours, operatives of ‘B’ Division Warri patrol team, while on night surveillance patrol duty along Okumagba Estate roundabout in Warri South LGA, intercepted a tricycle with two male occupants, and subjected them to a search.

“During the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered. The suspects were taken into custody”.

“Upon interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of a five man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs. Acting on their confessions”

“Next day , December 25, 2022, the suspects led Police operatives to their hideout at a house located along Upper Erejuwa Street, where one (1) AK49 rifle with breach no. 11876, one (1) locally made double barrel long gun, two (2) machetes were recovered”.

“On their way back to the Police Station, the two suspects jumped out of the moving Police Hilux vehicle in an attempt to escape, but the Policemen gave them a hot chase”.

“In a bid to demobilize them, they were maimed by the operatives, and rearrested. The suspects however gave up the ghost on while they were being taken to the hospital”.

The police had commenced manhunt for the other members of the gang now at large.