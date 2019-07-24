Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police in Borno have arrested two suspects in connection with rape of a lady in Maiduguri, the state capital. Fifty-six other suspects were also paraded by the police for various offences including

Police Commissioner Borno Command, Mohammed Aliyu disclosed at a press conference in Maiduguri yesterday said the two suspects were arrested within the metropolis after the incident was reported to the police by the family of the victim (names withheld).

He said the police have sent the case file to the directorate of public prosecution even as he warned people to stop sending a request for the termination of rape cases to his office as he was not in any position to halt or withdraw rape or criminal cases.

“Parents should know that cases of rape and other criminal cases are not the one they can write me to discontinue or withdraw. This is because I am not in the capacity to withdraw such cases,” he stated.

CP Aliyu also revealed that the operatives of the command arrested a suspect with 95 kg of dry leaves suspected to be India Hemp and a syndicate of specialized car snatchers.

Others include a group of young men who specialized in snatching cell phones and hands bags using an unnumbered tricycle. The CP equally announced the interception of some suspected terrorists after a gun dwells with policemen. Items recovered after the encounter included hand grenade, AK 47, locally-made pistol, IEDs and 400 rounds of ammunition.