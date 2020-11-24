Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A High court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday sentenced two persons Adekunle Osho (31) and Chinedu Ugwu(34) to death by hanging over robbery.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye in his judgment said the accused were involved actively in robbery and were linked with the stolen vehicle found.

He said:” In the consideration of the above, the accused are guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to death by hanging.”

The robbery according to the charge was committed on or about 14/11/2014 at okeila, Tinuola area, off Afao road, Ado-Ekiti when they robbed one Chief Ojo Gbenga of his Toyota Camry valued N3,300,000 and a sum of N150,000, as at the time of robbery incident they were armed with gun contrary to sec. 1(2)of the robbery and firearm (special provision )act cap R11, laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In his statement before the police, the victim stated on the fateful day he was on his way to his house, on getting to a bump along the road, he saw the robbers car crossed his way, dragged him out and was shot in the leg before they took away his car alongside a sum of N150,000.

To prove his case, the prosecutor Gbemiga Adaramola called 3 witnesses while exhibit tendered include the tracked and recovered Toyota Camry, two native dresses and the sum of N84,700.

The accused who spoke in their own defence through their counsel Yinka Opaleke called no witness.