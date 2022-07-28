From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano High Court, presided over by Justice Usman Naaba has sentenced a Kano-based school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko to death by hanging.

In his judgment on Thursday, the presiding Judge similarly slammed a five-year jail term on the murderer for the five charges preferred against him.

The judge equally sentenced the 2nd accused person and accomplice, Hashim Isiyaku to death by hanging having found him guilty on the four count charges preferred against him by the prosecution. .

Justice Naaba also found guilty the third accused person, Fatima Musa on the four count charge preferred against her., namely conspiracy and attempt to kidnap, sentencing her to one year each on the two counts because she was a nursing mother.

It could be recalled that five-year old Hanifa Abubakar made headlines after she was kidnapped and poisoned to death by Abdulmalik, who was her teacher and the proprietor ofher school.

The abduction and subsequent murder of the little school girl in 2021 sparked off anger and protest, especially among human rights groups in the state and led to the withdrawal and revalidation of the certificates of operation of private school proprietors in the state.