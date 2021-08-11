From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A 65 year- old man simply identified as Papa Ejima from Okposi in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state has been crushed to death by two speeding trucks.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at Aforezuna junction along the Abakaliki-Ogoja highway.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened when two two trucks competed to overtake each other.

Sources at the scene said while one of the trucks hit the deceased and he fell down , the other truck crushed him instantly beyond recognition.

It was gathered that one of the drivers escaped when the incident occurred while the other stopped and reported himself to the police.

“Papa Elijah was crossing the other lane of Expressway to buy kerosene in a filing station located on the high way. While the old man was crossing the road, two trucks (911) were on high speed competing for space. One of the trucks hit the man and he fell down. The other ran on him and crushed him.

” Immediately the incident happened, one of the trucks driver escaped through the flyover located on the road.

“The other driver had to stop and reported the accident to the Police.

“Shortly, a team of Policemen came to the scene and the man’s body was evacuated with zinc because it was crushed beyond recognition. The man was identified with only the clothes he was wearing when he left his house to buy kerosene”‘ One of the eyewitnesses said.