Gilbert Ekezie

Eronna Uriel Chijindum was born on October 6, 2017, at the Isolo General Hospital, Lagos. And, shortly after, his health challenges started.

When he was two months old, his mother, Mrs. Promise Eronna, noticed some abnormal conditions in him. His hands, legs and eyes were pale. She decided to take him back to the Isolo General Hospital. The consultant paediatrician at the hospital, Dr. Showunmi, after diagnosis, said the boy had a recurrent anaemia, necessitating blood transfusions. He was given more than 10 units of blood.

When he turned one, he was referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to see a haematologist who made a diagnosis of Diamond Blackfan Syndrome.

A medical report at LUTH issued by Dr. A.M. Akinsete said the full blood count done on Chijindum showed persistent low hemoglobin levels with reticulocytopenia, a bone marrow aspiration that showed marked depression of erythropoiesis and responded to a course of steroid.

His parents have been advised that the boy would need to undergo bone marrow transplant at an Indian hospital.

The consultant and director, Bone Marrow Transplant Department at the hospital, Dr. Dharma Chandhary, said Chijindum would be travelling to India for the transplant at BLK Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi. He would spend four months for proper monitoring. The estimated cost of the transplant in India is N20 million.

Chijindum had been on monthly blood transfusion since he was two months old at the cost of N30,000 monthly. His parents, having exhausted their funds on his treatment, are now financially drained and cannot foot the bill for the medical trip.

They are appealing for financial assistance from government, corporate bodies, religious groups, non-governmental organisations and individuals to give the little boy a chance to live a normal life.

His mother, Promise, said the crisis comes every month and when it comes, the boy doesn’t eat well.

She said her husband, Emmanuel, a Lagos-based trader, has put in almost all he has to handle the case.

“I was working in a biscuit factory, but resigned to take care of my son. So, as it is, I am not working. That is why we are seeking assistance to let him survive.”

The amount needed, she said, covers the transplant fee, accommodation, transportation and other logistics.

The family wants all financial assistance to be paid into Eronna Uriel Chijindum’s GTB account number 0479468610. His parents could also be reached through 08124652952 and 08032342714.