From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the People Democratic Party has alleged that the state has collapsed under the two years administration of governor Hope Uzodimma as hunger, insecurity, willful denial of of pensioners and civil servants of their entitlements ,infrastructural decay as the hallmark of the administration.

The party said that governor Uzodimma has embarked on a borrowing spree which has placed Imo as the most indebted State in the entire South East ,but that regime still could not point to any landmark project it has done in two years to justify the huge borrowings

In statement released Sunday evening and signed by the State Publicity Secretary ,Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, the party recalls that since the 14 ,January, 2020 bizarre Supreme court judgement that foisted the illegitimate regime on the state that has collapsed on the weight maladministration.

The which read “The illegitimate regime of Senator Uzodinma has without remorse, abdicated the primary obligation of government as prescribed by the Constitution, which is the security of lives and property. Rather, it has politicized an unfortunate security situation in the state which has continued to gulp countless innocent lives, everyday. Today, bandits, terrorists, cannibals, kidnappers and unknown gunmen are almost overrunning the State.

It is curious that Senator Uzodinma, until now, is yet to refute a very weighty allegation by the Senator representing his own senatorial district who accused him of being a mastermind of a deadly hit squad that is backed by his administration. Most areas in Orlu Zone are currently under the firm grip of gunmen, a situation that has thousands of our citizens internally displaced.”.

The main opposition party also accused the governor Uzodimma of dismantling all the programs put in place by the Rebuild administration led Rt . Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to rebuild the state .

” Our Party and indeed the people of Imo State regret that Senator Uzodinma suspended and summarily dismantled all the foundations and programmes our Rebuild Imo administration painstakingly put in place in all the sectors towards the rebuilding of Imo State. Our government commenced the Treasury Single Account, Autonomy for local government system, Technical and Skills Development Colleges, Automated Payment System for prompt payment of salaries and pensions, agricultural revolution, infrastructural revolution, civil service reform, revival of ISOPADEC, Technology and ICT development, qualitative free education etc.

These and other programmes of the Rebuild Imo Administration were dumped by Uzodinma even when he embarked on a borrowing spree, in most cases, nocturnally, which has placed Imo as the most indebted State in the entire South East. This is worrisome given that the regime still cannot point to any landmark project it has done in two years to justify the huge borrowings.

Last year alone, the regime accessed over N59 billion loans from foreign and domestic sources. This year, 2022, Senator Uzodinma has perfected plans to borrow additional N61 billion. When added to well over N103 billion which has come to the local government areas from FAAC under Uzodinma, the N105 billion which has come to the State, the N24 billion which the State has internally generated and the N10 billion which represents the 13% Oil Derivation, it is heartbreaking that there is nothing in Imo to show for the monies.”