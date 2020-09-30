A new gaming platform named TYLgames has collaborated with two telecommunication giants, MTN and 9monile, to offer unique gaming proposition in Nigeria’s lottery industry. TYLgames has turned the focus away from gaming, now placing in gamers’ hands the power to transform lives with each game they play, hence the acronym “TYL”. TYLgames is a gaming (lottery) platform designed to positively touch gamers’ lives one game at a time. The focus is on gamers rather than on the gaming platform.

It is an Instant Play, Instant Win, Instant Cashout game played on SMS, USSD, and Mobile Web platforms with the short code 33088. There are currently two games available to choose from, an instant numbers game tagged “SHOKI” and “SHAFFLE” which is a daily raffle game. With N100 game cost, a player can win up to N100,000 instantly and up to N1,000,000 in 24 hours. TYL brings financial relief to the masses by providing the avenue to win instant cash to cover day—to-day living costs. With just N100, a player can win and cash out a minimum of N1,000 instantly, several times a day. The best part of it is that a player can do this privately and confidentially, 24 hours of the day.

To deliver a dynamic and a superior gaming experience, different from other available gaming or betting platforms in a transparent manner to the masses, Humber Lottery, promoter of TYLgames has collaborated with Telecommunication giants 9Mobile and MTN to touch as many lives, reinforce the brand’s authenticity, and to deliver its promises.

Mr. Andrew Humber-Osofisan, Founder and CEO of Humber Lottery, gave his statements as TYLgames launched. “TYLgames is committed to ensuring that people play responsibly and that they are rewarded accordingly”, he said. He also stated that “TYLgames is much more than a gaming platform. It’s a way to distribute wealth, mitigate individuals’ daily cash-flow issues, and address some of the societal issues plaguing the masses. We do not claim to make people overnight millionaires, but we guarantee every player a chance to be fairly rewarded daily. TYLgames is that window of opportunity which they can seize to get the reward they deserve”.

He further spoke on the COVID 19 pandemic and why TYLgames is launching at this time. “The move to launch TYLgames at this time is strategic…”, he said; “…as fear, hopelessness, and depression from the pandemic overwhelms, I feel for the people and believe that TYLgames is a spark to rekindle hope for people to get back up and win again!” he added.

Facets of Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary logo

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Nigeria will be celebrating 60th anniversary of its independence from the colonial masters. And as usual, activities have been lined up in commemoration of the momentous occasion in the nation’s history.

President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off the celebration with the unveiling of the anniversary logo the preceding Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the brief unveiling ceremony, President Buhari noted that Nigeria has evolved from its post colonial years to become a prized country. The logo depicted the country’s prized features splendidly with sparkling diamonds. But the diamond anniversary will not be as splendid; the bundle of 11-month commemorative activities events will be low key.

The story of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary logo on which all these modest events will rest is quite interesting and rich with collaborative activities.

He stated: “Celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act differently, has also foisted on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration.

“Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that would appropriately define the theme.”

According to him of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice. “I am happy to let you know that the logo I would be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people,” he emphasised.

“I am informed that the selected option depicts our togetherness, a country of over 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND we are. This, to me, is a special appreciation to our most precious asset – our people. Everywhere you go, Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture.

‘Furthermore, I am also made aware that the neatly encrusted Diamond on the Nigerian Map symbolizes our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people with our sparkle to the admiration of the world. In the same vein, the pear green and dark green colours should respectively remind us of our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land. All these properties make us unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa’s largest economy.”

The preferred logo was one of the 15 options developed pro bono for the Federal Government by a consortium of marketing communications and productions companies comprising Chain Reactions Nigeria, a leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firm, The Temple Management Company, a talent and event management agency, and TBWA Africa, one of Africa’s leading advertising agencies.

The logo was unveiled in company of a theme – “Together.” President Buhari explained, “Our founding fathers, In spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came TOGETHER to fight for Nigeria’s independence. This shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.”

The logo has a white background with a giant figure 60 superimposed on a green map of Nigeria. “Together” is written in all caps below the 60 to the right with the figure zero comprising several glittering crystals that add up to a giant sparkling diamond. The logo symbolises the great nation’s attainment of the Diamond Age of 60 and its precious assets.

Presenting the creative rationale behind the logo, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, Lead Consultant for the consortium and Managing Director, Chain Reactions Nigeria, , said diamond is from the root word, “Adamas” which means invincible or unconquerable and enduring.

“These are the dominant traits of the Nigerian Spirit. We are invincible, unconquerable and enduring. The imagery of the diamond is in celebration of the resilience our people are known for. Diamonds are formed under pressures. It is a metaphor for how the Nigerian Spirit comes forth brilliantly under pressure,” he noted.

Working remotely enabled us to have full-time teams across 4 continents – Williams, CEO, RED for Africa

Adebola Williams, CEO of RED | for Africa, recently shared perspectives on the positive impact of adopting a full work-from-home policy, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic necessitated a radical transformation in work practices and patterns across the world,” said Mr. Williams. “And because RED had been practising a flexible work culture long before now, we transitioned very easily. As of now, we have full-time team members across at least 4 different continents of the world working remotely,”

“Apart from the fact that the structure supports our goal of building an empowered, innovative and diverse workforce, our work-from-home policy has also enabled us to tap into the future of work, empowering team members to achieve their professional goals while making flexible and wholesome personal life choices for themselves.”

With unlimited annual leave days, diversity in leadership, and extended paternity and maternity leaves, RED | for Africa is leading the vanguard in creating the workplace of the future.

RED for Africa is a content, consulting, and data company that deploys cultural intelligence to help companies, governments, investors, and change-makers solve problems, shape narratives, and build movements.

X3M Ideas emerges sole African agency to win an award at prestigious Lisbon Advertising Festival

Trailblazing Nigerian agency, X3M Ideas limited, has won bronze at Lisbon Advertising Festival for its International Women’s Day press campaign Make History Equal For Women.

Announced recently in Lisbon, Portugal, X3M Ideas is the only African Agency to win an award at the festival this year and is one of the 17 bronze winners in the international competition.

The agency also scored three finalist entries which included Mum Hotline – its breathtaking integrated campaign for Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) and Forgiven – X3M’s widely acclaimed social media campaign for Easter, all selected by an executive jury consisting of high profile, global creative leaders such as David Kolbusz, the Chief Creative Officer of Droga5.

The bronze winning work Make History Equal For Women was previously selected as one of the 62 ads from across the globe for the 2020 Great Ads For Good Exhibition; and has been celebrated lots of times in the advertising community.

Speaking on the award, Steve Babaeko, Founder and CEO, X3M Ideas, said, “As the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, it’s part of our agenda to keep putting Nigeria’s advertising on the global stage. I am glad we won this award as this is one step in the right direction.”

“The Make History Equal For Women piece was one created with a deep sense of respect for women and we’re glad it is getting the recognition it deserves. We’re also grateful to the jury and our colleagues in the advertising industry, across the globe, for always supporting our work. And I’m proud of the X3M Ideas team as I know we will only continue to do great work that we can all be proud of,” he added.

Founded in 2012, by Steve Babaeko, X3M Ideas has become the yardstick for a new generation of Nigerian creative agencies. Operating out of a model office space in the heart of Lagos, with footprints in east and south Africa, X3M Ideas’ clientele consists of some of Africa’s biggest brands including telecommunications giant Globacom Limited, Dangote, Multichoice, and FrieslandCampina WAMCO among many others.