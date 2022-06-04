By Damiete Braide

Mrs Tyna Nwachukwu, wife of the late Arts Editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mchphilips Nwachukwu, has launched a foundation, Mcphillips Arts and Educational Foundation, in order to preserve her husband’s legacies. The launch which was held at the National Gallery of Arts, National Arts Theatre, Orile Iganmu, Lagos, had friends, colleagues, students, journalists and friends of the arts in attendance.

In her address of welcome, Tyna said, “We are here to honour the late Mcphillips, who was a poet and the Arts Editor of Vanguard newspaper. Before he died, he had so many dreams, but death has cut short his dreams. When my daughter was 11 years old, she said to me, ‘Mom, let us continue from where my father stopped.’

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She disclosed the foundation would take care of the less privileged in terms of their education. Also, the widows in our midst and we know things are not easy for them. At a time, I wanted to stop, but my spirit kept telling me to continue. Today, the NGO is born to help, maintain and promote culture. My husband lived and fed on poetry.

“I commend the media for their support, my colleagues and everyone that has supported me. I urge individuals and corporate organisations to support the foundation to achieve her dreams.”

She disclosed the vision of the NGO was to promote poetry in the country, which her late husband cherished so much, “He loves poetry and wrote poetry and contributed so much to it.”

She said, “The NGO will also help the less privileged in the society in the area of education, because there are many kids out there; some of them cannot afford to buy uniforms, books and materials but through this NGO, we will contribute to help children in need.

“Also, there are widows in our society, and we know the situation in the country, which is hostile to them. Some of the widows don’t have a place to stay and they are not doing anything, but we know God will help us to accomplish.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .