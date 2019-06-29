Eau De Vie – Eau De Vie is a popular after-dinner drink. Technically a brandy, it’s un-aged and fruity in flavour. Its main difference from brandy is that Eau De Vie doesn’t contain grapes, but it is made with different fruits. Popular varieties include: Schnapps, Calvados and fruit brandy.

Grappa – Grappa is made from pomace (the leftover grape pulp and skin from the winemaking process). Its alcohol content ranges from 70-120 proof. Although the drink has roots in ancient times, its contemporary history can be traced to northern Italy in the late 1970s. It has imbibed throughout the Mediterranean and all over the world.

Fortified Wine – The reason these spirits are called “fortified wine” is because they are a wines that have a spirit added to them (usually a variation of brandy). Popular varieties include: vermouth, port, sherry, Madeira, marsala and commandaria.

Liqueur – Unlike spirits, liqueurs have an added ingredient or flavour such as sugar, corn syrups, fruit juice, botanicals, spices, and cream. Liqueurs are usually sweet, potentially syrup-like and are perfect for mixing into cocktails or after-dinner sipping. They are typically lower in alcohol than most spirits (usually around 30 to 60 proof). Popular varieties include: Amari, drambuie, fernet, herbal liqueurs, Grand Marnier, chartreuse, limoncello, Unicum, Irish cream, crème de menthe and Herbs de Majorca.

Hard Liquor – If you aren’t the type of person who wants to sip on a glass of sweet port or cream liqueur, your best bet for after dinner digestion should be your tried and true hard liquor. If you can handle your liquor on the rocks or neat, there’s few things more pleasurable than a nice glass of whiskey after a long dinner. It might not have the scientific digestion effects of some other alcohol concoctions, but a dram of scotch, a glass of great, aged tequila, bourbon, rum or rye is one of life’s simple pleasures. If you can afford it, grab a bottle of Macallan 18, Glenmorangie Lasanta, Ardbeg Uigeadail or if you get really lucky, a bottle of Kavalan Solist Sherry Cask.