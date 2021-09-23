From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Management of Winco Foam has donated 4 sets of tyres to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra state sector, to boost operation during the ember months and beyond.

The Administration Manager, Samuel Ogechkwu Iheoha in a statement yesterday, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the FRSC Anambra sector for maintaining a high level of discipline on the road which has resulted in a safer road for all.

Iheoha also applauded FRSC for training its officers to act in accordance with rules and implement it functions judiciously and urged other paramilitary organizations in the state to imbibe the same culture of diligence as observed and practiced in the FRSC.

He reassured the FRSC of Winco Foam continuous support and cooperation.

While receiving the tyres, FRSC Sector Commander, Adeboye Irelewuyi, thanked the management of Winco foam for the donation.

Irelewuyi noted that the donation was timely and would enhance the productivity of the sector in the state.

He also reaffirm the commitment of the sector to the safety of lives on the high way and ask for the cooperation of road users in order to achieve a safer road for all.