Mike Tyson has revealed that he would fight Lennox Lewis later this year.

After failing to come to terms on a trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson turned his attention to another former rival in the form of Lennox Lewis.

Tyson, who returned to the ring last year for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, had made it clear that he hoped to continue fighting and while all signs pointed to a third clash against Holyfield, a deal could not be done.

Holyfield will instead take on Kevin McBride in an exhibition match over the summer, while Tyson revealed that he would be back in the ring in September.

Speaking to TMZ Sports this week, Tyson confirmed that a rematch with Lewis is a done deal although an exact date and venue have yet to be announced.

Lewis knocked Tyson out when they shared the ring in 2002, after the latter told Lewis that he wanted to “eat his children” and the pair engaged in an infamous pre-fight brawl.