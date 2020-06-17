Tyson Fury has criticised Anthony Joshua’s speech at a Black Lives Matter protest last week, labelling his comments ‘bulls***’, and believes he would have been ‘crucified’ for making similar remarks.

IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight champion AJ joined protesters at a rally in his hometown of Watford earlier this month but came under fire after a section of his speech was taken out of context and shared on social media.

“Show them where it hurts,” he said. “Abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies and invest in black-owned businesses.”

Joshua reacted angrily when it was suggested that his comments were racist and now Fury has also taken a pop at his heavyweight rival, questioning his choice of words and lack of an apology, and has suggested it will cost him pay-per-view numbers going forward.

Asked about AJ’s speech, Fury told Behind The Gloves: “I’m sure AJ has got his reasons why he said what he said, and its concern is none of my business what he said. That’s his own opinion and everyone to their opinion.

“Whatever his reasons were, he’s done it and it’s in the past so it’s moved on. I’m sure he’s apologised if he’s offended anybody- oh he actually didn’t, did he! He actually said if you didn’t like what I said, go f*** yourself. So no apology necessary.