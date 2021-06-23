A recent study carried out by Bonusfinder found that Anthony Joshua has the fourth-highest earnings per punch landed in boxing history, raking in a whopping £220k per blow.

The heavyweight king is behind only Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, and Conor McGregor, who earned a stunning £589k per punch landed in his 2017 clash with Mayweather.

Other fighters at the top include Wladimir Klitschko, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, and Canelo Alvarez.

Joshua’s most significant earnings per punch landed came in his 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. The Brit earned £46m for the bout and landed 107 punches, meaning he earned £430k each time he landed on Ruiz.

In fact, Joshua’s earnings in his rematch with Ruiz were the fifth most per punch landed in boxing history. Only Mayweather, McGregor, and Manny Pacquiao have earned more in a single bout.

Joshua’s other most significant earnings per punch landed came in his bouts against Klitschko and Joseph Parker. In his 2017 bout against Dr. Steelhammer, AJ raked in £143k per punch, while against Parker the former Olympian made over £113k.

In contrast, Tyson Fury’s earnings were a lot less for his recent bouts with Deontay Wilder.