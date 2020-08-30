Tyson Fury has cast doubts over his anticipated Battle of Britain with Anthony Joshua by claiming the fight won’t happen because his rival and his promoter ‘know I’ll go through him like a hot knife through butter’.

The two heavyweight champions have agreed finances on a two-fight deal though a number of key details have not yet even been discussed.

WBC king Fury is free to fight Joshua next should he come through his trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder, but has told former super-middleweight champion, Carl Froch, that he does not expect AJ to fulfill their agreement.

Speaking on his podcast, Froch said: “I put something on my Insta story – it was a picture of AJ and Fury facing off with a ticking clock above it. I’ve had a message in my direct inbox from Tyson Fury.

He’s put, “The fight won’t happen, the man’s a s***house. He and his promoter know I’ll go through him like a hot knife through butter.

“So that’s Fury’s response to me putting a picture of them two facing off. He genuinely doesn’t think that Joshua or Eddie Hearn want the fight, but I think they do.