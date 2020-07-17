PAUL EREWUBA
Mike Tyson is ready to make his fighting comeback, although it will not be inside a boxing ring this time, it was gathered.
According to Discovery Channel, the former two-time heavyweight champion will take on a Great White shark as part of ‘Shark Week’.
The fight, dubbed ‘Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef,’ will take place on August 9.
Iconic ring announcer, Michael Buffer, is also set to be involved in proceedings on what promises to be a truly remarkable spectacle.
“With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark … all in the name of research,” Discovery explained.
Tyson announced earlier this year that he was planning to make his boxing return. The 54-year-old has been showing off his impressive physique in recent months, as he attempts to get into fighting shape.
However, Tyson has admitted that he is apprehensive about fighting again.
