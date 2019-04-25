Nigeria Golden Eaglets will square off again against Angola for the third place at the ongoing U-17 AFCON in Tanzania.

Both countries meet in the preliminary stage of the tournament with the Eaglets emerging tops in Group A with 7 points and Angola following closely with 6 points behind.

Nigeria’s dream of the finals of the tournament was truncated by Guinea through penalties after a goalles stalemate in 90 minutes, while Angola was equally stopped from going into the finals by Cameroon on 4-3 penalty

In a rather uncharacteristic manner, Manu Garba’s side would relent on counters with the Junior Sylis winning the most of the battles and, thus, dictating the tempo of the game.

It was on one of such breakaways that Nigeria came closest to grabbing the curtain raiser. Ubani’s finish, after being released at the right side of the box by Akinkunmi Amoo, beat Sekou Camara but was whiskers off the target.

Amoo, who was subbed off in the last game due to an injury concern, had Olakunle Olusegun come in his stead before half time, forcing Garba into a tactical rejig.