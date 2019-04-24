Three-time champions, Nigeria and West African rivals, Guinea clash at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam this afternoon in what is a first semifinal of the ongoing Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria had been victorious at the continental tournament on two occasions, in 2001 and 2007 and is the record winners of the FIFA U-17 World Cup (five times). Golden Eaglets are also taking part in their 9th U-17 AFCON. An intimidating pedigree that is bound to send jitters into Guinea’s camp. However, Guinea also came into the encounter with some recent eye-popping accomplishments. The Junior Syli Nationale are the reason why cup holder, Mali is not in Tanzania, having beaten the Malians at the WAFU A Tournament in September to earn their ticket.

The Guineans also flaunt victories over Senegal (another team highly respected in youth football) and Morocco in the group phase as they set to trade tackles with the Golden Eaglets today.

With all four teams in the semifinals (Nigeria, Guinea, Cameroon, Angola) having secured their places at the FIFA U-17 World Cup taking place in Brazil later in the year, there would be no pulling punches, as all of them focus on being in Sunday’s final in Tanzania’s capital.

Guinea is making her seventh appearance at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations that began in Mali 24 years ago.

Coach Manu Garba is most likely to start with his regular squad, meaning Sunday Stephen in goal, Shedrack Tanko and Ogaga Oduko as wingbacks, Clement Ikenna and David Ishaya at centreback, captain Samson Tijani, Mayowa Abayomi (or Fawaz Abdullahi) and Olatomi Olaniyan in the midfield, and Akinkunmi Ayobami Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun and Wisdom Ubani at the fore.

In the second semifinal, kicking off a few hours later at the same venue, Cameroon and Angola will clash in what is expected to be another enthralling encounter.