Monica Ihieakam

Golden Eaglets assistant coach, Jolomi Atume says the team is not only chasing the U-17 AFCON glory in Tanzania, but are equally primed to clinch one of Africa’s slot for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Nigeria, Five –time champions, must overcome Angola today at the Dar es Salaam, national stadium Tanzania to secure their dream passage to global fiesta.

Speaking at the pre-match conference , Atume admitted to CAFonline.com that the shaky defines of the Golden Eaglets has been properly tinkered with ahead of today’s crucial encounter with the Angolans.

“We understand that we need to win this game to qualify not only to the semifinal, but also to the FIFA U-17 World Cup. It is a very important match for us and for our opponents too. To be honest this will be an open game for both teams.

“Angola is a good team. They play well and they are good on the offensive. We know that our defense made several mistakes in the opening fixture against Tanzania which saw us concede four goals, but we are working on to improve.