National U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, have been urged to be focused as the ongoing CAF Africa Nations Cup for that cadre enters crucial stage this week.

Zenith Bank, the outfit supporting grassroots football at many fronts gave this charge and urged the young lads to maintain high level of discipline in camp.

The Eaglets are billed to play Guinea on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam in one of the semifinal matches of the competition while Angola takes on Cameroon in the second semis.

It would be recalled that the Eaglets emerged tops in group A after recording two wins and one draw in the first round stage of the tournament.

Eaglets defeated Tanzania 5-4, beat Angola 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Uganda to earn a semifinal ticket.

A camp source told our correspondent that the officials of the bank have been in constant touch with the team especially because about seven of the players that featured in the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles project are currently in Tanzania in the colours of Nigeria.