Zenith Bank Plc on Wednesday congratulated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria for picking a ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup billed to take place later this year in Brazil.

Nigeria defeated Angola 1-0 yesterday in Tanzania to confirm a place in the U-17 finals with six maximum points from two matches. The country earlier defeated host Tanzania 5-4 on Sunday in a highly entertaining encounter.

The bank specifically showered praises on the scorer of the lone goal for Nigeria, Olakunle Olusegun, who incidentally is a product of outfit in the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles project. rnt that shortly after the match yesterday, an official of the bank called the team camp in to congratulate the players and officials of the team.

The ongoing Africa U-17 Africa Cup of Nations has continued to be of huge interest to the chieftains of Zenith Bank plc because of the bank’s investment on youth football in the country. “Some of the players here are products of Zenith Bank football projects and so we understand why the company is excited at this time. Our key players are from the NFF/Zenith Future Eagles project,” an official of the team said yesterday.