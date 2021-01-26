Nigeria Cricket Federation and PwC sponsored U17 Cricket Boys Championship South-South Zone came to an end Sunday with Edo team emerging as Champions after defeating Akwa Ibom with 9 wickets.

Akwa Ibom boys defeated Rivers to secure an encounter with a more experienced Edo. Edo on the other hand won Delta State and hence prepared hard to meet seemingly fearful Coach Patrick Edidiong’s boys from Uyo.

Going into the Sunday finals, Edo fielders choked Akwa Ibom batsmen denying them opportunity to score runs (points) with slow pace bowlers and spinners. The fast hitting Akwa Ibom boys were reduce to score only 69 runs and all out in 14.5 overs. Subdued, Edo team had an easy chase, taking advantage of the pressure on Akwa Ibom, making steady singles and fours with loss of only one wicket. Eventually winning by 9 wickets according to Cricket parlance.

The tournament hosted in Rivers State at the University of Port Harcourt Cricket Pitch saw six states in the South-South Zone compete to represent the Zone at the National Championships that will be staged in Edo State.

In the Female NCF/PwC U17, held at the same venue last week, Team Edo State defeated host state Team Rivers in the finals of 20 Overs.

A selected team from South-south, had 7 players from Edo, Akwa Ibom 3, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, 1 and Bayelsa 1. Coach Theo Ibedome was appointed South-south Head coach while Coach Patrick Edidiong serves as Team Manager.