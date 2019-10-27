Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria for starting the group stages of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup on a good note by winning their opening match.

Nigeria’s Under-17 football team won 4-2 over Hungary, signaling their readiness to win the FIFA championship for what could be an unprecedented sixth time.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, in a message to team, praised the boys for thd determination to excel which they displayed throughout the match despite the brilliant performance of their European opponents.

“It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of ” the President remarked. “You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance.

“I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time,” he said.

President Buhari assured the national youth team of his continuing personal support and that of Nigerians for the entire period of the international tournament.

The President also urged the team to continue to demonstrate the resilient spirit of the Nigerian, and to bring home the cup, adding that he will personally be monitoring their progress in the tournament.

Buhari equally congratulated the handlers of the team, urging them to be sensitive to the needs of the young players in their patriotic desire for victory.