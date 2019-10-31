FIFA has congratulated hosts Brazil, Nigeria and Angola after the three countries booked their spot in the second round at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets scored two late goals to secure a hard fought 3-2 win against Ecuador in their second Group B game at the Estadio Olimpico, Giaonia on Tuesday night.

Ibrahim Said scored all three goals for Nigeria in the thrilling encounter.

Manu Garba’s boys top Group B with six points having defeated Hungary 4-2 in their opening game last Saturday.

Brazil defeated New Zealand 3-0 to zeal their place in the Round of 16 from Group A.

In the same group, Angola edged out Canada 2-1 to also move into the second round. Both countries have six points each but Brazil have a superior goal difference.

Congrats to our first 3 qualifiers for the #U17WC Round of 16,”FIFA tweeted on Wednesday morning.