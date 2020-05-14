Monica Iheakam

Nigeria U-17 Women’s team handler, Olowookere Bankole has described the postponement of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as a right decision taken to save lives.

FIFA on Tuesday pushed the tournament scheduled to kick off from November 2-21, 2020 to February 17 to March 7, 2021.

Reacting to the statement by the world football ruling body, Bankole said he welcomed the postponement which was borne out of the need to protect the lives of players in the face of the rampaging force of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I welcome the postponement of the tournament because presently the COVID-19 is still killing many people in various countries of the world. What we need to look at is the safety and lives of these young players not the tournament itself.

“Secondly the postponement will also give room for some countries to prepare better for their qualifying matches,” he said.