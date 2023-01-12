The Flying Eagles are desperate for sharp-shooting strikers with about a month until the kick-off of the U20 AFCON in Egypt.

Coach Ladan Bosso is now in a race against time to ensure he has strikers who can carry his team through the U20 AFCON to the U20 World Cup with their goals.

Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Ibeji’ grabbed three goals from the wings to finish as the team’s top scorer at the U20 AFCON qualifying tournament in May, while Lithuania-based striker Adams Olubi flopped and will not be recalled.

Ahmed Abdullahi scored twice in the qualifiers before a concussion ruled him out of the rest of the competition.

He is not likely to be released by his Belgian club KAA Gent.

Brazilian club Sao Paulo will also not release striker Azeez Balogun for the U20 AFCON.

Francis Ayuba was the team’s main centre forward during the team’s training camp in Abuja last month.

The Ikon Allah Academy star is strong and full of running, but he failed to score in the litmus test against the Premier League clubs, Wikki Tourists, Nasarawa United and Lobi Stars.

Left-footed striker, Segun Otusanya from Star Builders Academy has boasted a better record when he came off the bench to score against Lobi Stars and Wikki. He is a skillful centre forward, but does he have the physicality that is much needed at the U20 AFCON?

Bosso will therefore be hard pressed before the deadline of January 20 for the submission of a final squad to pick those to shoot his team to glory in Egypt.