Two-time finalist, Nigeria, has advanced to the next round of the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup, following the withdrawal of their opponent, Congo, from the qualifying phases, AOIFootball.com reports.
Holding a dominant first leg result, which saw the Falconets dismantle Congo 4-0 in Brazzaville, the second leg was billed to take place next weekend at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, but the game has now been canceled following their withdrawal.
In a communiqué to CAF, FECOFOOT expressed the inability of Congo to take part in the next match due to travel challenges.
Their withdrawal will come as a worry to CAF and a setback to the development of the women’s game in Africa as the Congolese team became the 8th nation to withdraw from the qualifying rounds.
The Christopher Danjuma-led team has played in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U-19 tournament in Canada in 2002, winning the silver medals in 2010 in Germany and 2014 in Canada, and were semi-finalists in 2012 in Japan.
Leave a Reply