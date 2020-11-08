Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso says his team will not be distracted by any change in venue or time for the WAFU Under-20 tournament initially holding in Togo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Togo was initially slated to host the tournament from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 but recently withdrew from hosting citing COVID-19 issues.

The West Africa Football Union (WAFU) are now due to announce a new host between Niger and Ghana who are on standby.

Bosso however emphasised that the team will continue to intensify training at the FIFA Goal project pitch, Abuja so as not to be cut napping.

“We will not be distracted by any change in venue or time, our goal is to build a solid team before the tournament.

“We will continue our physical and tactical routines and engage in more friendly matches to fine tune our strategies for the battle ahead,” he said.

The experienced coach said the announcement of the 25-man provisional list will be slightly delayed due to the change in venue and one or two injuries in camp.

He said the team is beginning to gel and show more character after a recent hard fought 2-1 win in a friendly against Prince Kazeem Eletu football Academy of Lagos.

The coach expressed optimism that the team will do Nigeria proud at the tournament and ultimately pick a ticket for the 2021 U-20 AFCON in Mauritania.

NAN reports that the team has intensified preparation with tactical trainings in the morning and physical training in the evening.

Nigeria are drawn in Group B of the qualifying tournament, alongside Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Junior Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

Initial host, Togo, Republic of Niger, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso will battle it out in Group A, from which the top two teams will qualify to represent the zone at the 2021 Under-20 AFCON. (NAN)