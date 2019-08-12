Chairman, Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ahmed Yusuf (aka Fresh) has debunked insinuations that Kaduna was not safe hence the reason why it is not part of the match centres for the hosting of the U-20 Women World Cup scheduled for next year 2020.

Speaking at the weekend in Kaduna Ahmed said, all efforts were being put in place to ensure that Kaduna is a centre during the women world cup.

Meanwhile, the reaction was prompted follow a mild peaceful protest by group of Kaduna Support Stakeholders who simply carried placards which reads “ Kaduna is a peaceful state, NFF/CAF/FIFA must apologise to the good people of Kaduna State”. “Nobody is saying that Kaduna is not safe, Kaduna is safe as far as we are concern. At NFF, we are doing every thing humanly possible to see that Kaduna is one of the venue for the FIFA U-20 women worlds cup in 2020.

“I’m assuring you and Nigerians that by the time the next inspection team will be back to Nigeria in December this year, Kaduna will be one of the centres that will be inspected.

“President Amaju Pinnick is doing everything possible to make sure that Kaduna is one of the centres,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kada City Ekene Abubakar Adams who spoke on behalf of members of the group said,

“We are all stakeholders and I think it is unfortunate, but I think the state8ooo don’t have interest in sports. The NFF apology to the good people of Kaduna is well taken and assurance of making Kaduna one of the centres commendable.