By Monica Iheakam

It was a golden finish for Team Nigeria Sunday evening, as the 4x400m women’s relay stormed home to victory hauling Nigeria’s 4th gold at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The strong quartet of Opeyemi Deborah Oke, Imaobong Nse Uko, Ella Onojuvwevwo and Favour Ofili stormed to a time of 3:31.46s, ending Nigeria’s performance at the championship on a golden technicolor.

The country’s athletes put up a good show finishing third in the overall medals table in what is Nigeria’s best ever tally in the history of the competition with 4 gold, and 3 bronze medals.

Nigeria also was on the podium in the 4x100m as the squad of Praise Ofoku, Favour Ofili, Anita Taviore and Tima Godbless clinched bronze for Nigeria in the women’s 4x100m relay final.

They finished 3rd behind Jamaica and Namibia with a Season’s Best time of 43.90s.

Thus Nigeria finished third in the overall medals table ahead of Ethiopia and Jamaica with 4 gold, and 3 bronze medals.

Host country Kenya sits at the top with 8 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze medals while Finland with 4 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals placed second .