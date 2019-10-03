Defending champion, Nigeria has been drawn against Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa in the first round of the 2019 U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

This is a fairly balanced group, with Zambia parading the top scorer in the qualifiers, Fashion Sakala, who netted four goals.

Egypt was drawn in Group A alongside Mali, Cameroon and Ghana.

The hosts will play the opening game against Mali at the Cairo International Stadium, while Nigeria will open her title defence against Cote d’Ivoire.

The tournament would be played between November 8-22 in Cairo, Egypt.

The top three teams will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.