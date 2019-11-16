Paul Erewuba

Nigeria’s U-23 team, the Olympic Eagles, yesterday crashed out of the AFCON championship holding in Egypt.

The Imama Amapakabo – tutored team drew 0-0 with South Africa yesterday in their last group B match to finish with third with four points behind Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa who finished in the first and second position with six points and five points respectively.

With the yesterday’s result, Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa qualify for the semi finals, while Nigeria crashed out of the tournament to end their ambition to feature in the men’s football event at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Nigeria bounced back from their stuttering U23 Africa Cup of Nations start with a 3-1 defeat of Zambia, after losing 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their first group game and needed an out right win against South Africa in yesterday’s game to qualify to the semi finals.

South Africa went into yesterday’s game with four points from their first two games, having drawn their first match 0-0 with Zambia and stunned Cote d’Ivoire 1 – 0 in their second match.

Zambia finished last in the group.

The last three teams in the tournament will represent Africa in the men’s football event at the Olympics.