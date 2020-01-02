One of the leading travel agencies in Nigeria, Absolute Success Travels and Tours, the operator of U FitFly brand has reiterated its intensions to do more for the game of golf as the firm celebrated her 14th year anniversary in a carnival-like event where cars (Siena and Toyota Camry) and other valuable items was given out.

The team leader of the firm, Evang. Ajibola Ogunkeyede, a member of the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan during the anniversary/thanksgiving ceremony where he gave thanks to God for his protections and promised to continue supporting golf especially the activities of IGC.

It would be recalled that the firm has given multiple sponsorship packages running into several millions of naira to support different golf competitions and kitties held in Ibadan Golf Club in the past two years.

“Golf is a game we love so much at Ufitfly owning to its uniqueness and disciplined nature and moreover our corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy supports the idea of identifying with sports and vocations that impact positively on the society,” Ogunkeyede noted.

“We will continue to support golf and other sporting events especially activities of IGC because such was part of our success stories at Ufitfly, we good partners in progress. Moreover, golf is a game that encourages tourism so we shall be more feasible with the game this year,” he added.

The well attended event also witnessed lots of clients all over the country going home with different kinds of consolation prices like freezers, plasma television, home theatre, generating set, air conditioner, cooking gas and lots more.