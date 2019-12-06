The U.S. said it added some 266,000 jobs in the month of November, lowering the unemployment rate in the country to 3.5 per cent for the month.

This is according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.

Part of the boost came from the manufacturing sector after the end of a month-long auto-workers strike.

Stock futures jumped on the jobs data, which beat expectations.

The real number of unemployed people was little changed at 5.8 million people.

In October, the unemployment rate was 3.6 per cent. (dpa/NAN)