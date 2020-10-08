U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday congratulated the Indian Air Force on its 88th Air Force Day.

Taking to Twitter, Juster said, “Defence cooperation is a cornerstone of the U.S.-India relationship, as we work together to secure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.”

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the Air Force Day 2020.

The IAF was established on Oct. 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule.

It was given the prefix “Royal” by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

The day is being marked by the main event comprising a parade and fly-past at Hindon Air Force Base along with events at IAF establishments across the country — this time with many restrictions due to the pandemic. (ANI/NAN)