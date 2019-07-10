In the past two weeks Iran has breached two limits central to the deal, which aimed to extended the time Iran would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, if it chose to, to a year from around 2-3 months.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran’s measures were within the framework of the deal, rejecting a warning by European parties to the pact to continue its full compliance.

Iran says it is responding to punishing economic sanctions Washington has imposed on Tehran since it pulled out of the deal a year ago. Washington says it is open to talks on a more far-reaching deal but Iran says it must first be able to sell as much oil as it did before the U.S. withdrawal.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it was ironic Wednesday’s meeting had been called by the United States, given it had withdrawn from the nuclear deal and “punishes all who observe it.”

Iran says it will continue to breach limits of the deal one by one until it receives the economic windfall the deal promised.