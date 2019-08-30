Shine Bridge Global (SBG) a U.S.-based company says it is determined to partner with Nigerian agribusinesses and regulatory agencies to improve cassava production and processing in Nigeria.

The company which disclosed that it was partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other agencies, said that the aim is to produce enough cassava that would be processed into functional flour for making gluten-free consumer foods for humans and animals in Africa, North America and Europe.

SBG is a US-based agricultural policy think-tank and food technology transfer company.

In a statement by the Managing Director of the SBG, Dr. Tony Bello, the company expressed willingness to partner with other US food and agricultural companies to transform cassava production in Nigeria.

According to Bello, we are determined to re-apply proven food science and engineering principles to transform cassava into the potatoes of Africa.

The managing director said that the company was already leveraging on strategic partnerships to unlock prosperity in Edo.

Bello said that SBG was pioneering Public-Private Partnerships to unlock prosperity for smallholder cooperative farmers.

He said that the partnership was being driven by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr Godwin Emiefele and the technical services support of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).

He said that the institutional partnership had been the key to the success in unlocking prosperity for 445 farmers to cultivate 667 Ha of cassava mechanised farms across three Senatorial districts in Edo state.

Bello said that the partnership was directly improving lives and transforming food production for the world in line with the vision of SBG and partners.

He said that the SBG is applying a creative model to bring advanced technical and global consumer foods knowledge to transform food and agriculture industry.

According to Bello, Africa is rising and am confident of the Africa industrial agricultural revolution is taking place in Nigeria.

He expressed confidence in the imminent export market and trade promotions between Nigeria and the United States.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s latest efforts in cassava root vegetables transformation into high-value industrial food ingredients and convenient packaged food products for the global consumer markets was featured at the 3rd Edition of the Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS) held August 27-28, 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria. (NAN)