By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The U.S. government is committed to supporting economic and human development initiatives that help create job opportunities and facilitate improved sustainable economic growth and development.

The United States African Development Foundation (USADF), under its Employability Support Project, in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has supported a 2019 alumna of the U.S. Consulate Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, Funke Medun, to train 70 young Nigerians in a digital and employability skills programme.

The employability training programme is aimed at creating more jobs for youths in the state, reducing unemployment and improving economic growth, and will also equip participants with digital and management skills that will enable them contribute to the growth of various organizations.

After an intensive six-week training, more than 70 youths participated in the first cohort’s graduation, which was held at the American Space in Ikeja, Lagos. American Space is open to young Nigerians looking to develop ideas as well as leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programmes and workshops designed especially for them.

Speaking at the event, U.S. consulate public affairs officer, Stephen Ibelli, highlighted the importance of small businesses in spurring economic growth and boosting shared prosperity.

“For Nigeria to succeed, the men and women who create businesses or hope to develop new businesses and job opportunities must succeed. Ideas for new products or improved services will produce the growth, jobs and incomes that will lead to a more prosperous and stable Nigeria,” Ibelli said.

Ibelli explained that the U.S. Mission in Nigeria supports a variety of exchange programmes each year focused on promoting entrepreneurship and technological innovation.

They include: the International Visitors Leadership Programme the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme, the Global Innovation through Science and Technology Programme, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, TechWomen and the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

“Through these programmes, the United States government will continue to help create a more peaceful, stable and prosperous future for Nigeria,” Ibelli added.

CEO of Leapworld Limited, Funke Medun, said skill development was relevant to tackle unemployment challenges in the country. She added that the youths were the strength of any nation.

“But one of the challenge is that employers cannot find youths with employability, having the relevant skills for a job before you can be gainfully employed.There is a huge gap between employers and employees; there are jobs if you have the right skills, you will get hired,” she said.

Medun added that youths need to find relevant skills, stressing: “What we have is skills mismatched. Until we equipped them with skills in demand, then the youths are equipped with this relevant skills, unemployment would continue to poise challenge.”

She called on government to support organisations that are in business to assist in equipping the youths with skills that are relevant.

“This ones have acquired skills after being engaged for six weeks of training in digital marketing, office administration and sales. This would impact them further as they we get opportunity to go for three months internship to master the skills and employment in the future.”

Medun acknowledged the commitment of the first set of participants to the successful completion of the six weeks capacity building programme and noted that the second batch of the training will commence in the next few weeks.

“We hope that they are able to leverage the skills they have acquired from their participation in this programme to contribute to the growth of small businesses in their local communities,” Medun said.

The U.S. African Development Foundation is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress to invest directly in African grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs. The USADF creates pathways to prosperity for marginalized populations and undeserved communities across the continent.