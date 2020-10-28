As part of efforts to support women entrepreneurs, the United States Consulate General in Lagos, yesterday announced a call for applications for the 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). The AWE is a U.S. Government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world. For the second annual AWE, the statement from the U.S. consulate in Lagos disclosed that it will select 120 female entrepreneurs from across southern Nigeria to receive virtual and in-person training and mentoring. ‘‘To support the comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration of returned migrants, we will select 20 female returnees to take part in the program.’’

During the intensive program scheduled to run from November 2020 to March 2021, successful applicants will receive lessons on business management, network with like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors, and learn the practical skills required to create and run successful and sustainable businesses. United States Consulate Acting Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Foltz explained that the goal of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs is to teach women around the world to become successful entrepreneurs.