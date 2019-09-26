Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three female football ambassadors, including two from the United States, Staci Wilson and Joanna Lohman, former members of the US Women’s National Team, and former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Precious Dede, yesterday in Benin City, engaged about 100 girls from five public schools in a programme organised by the US government to combat human trafficking and Illegal migration.

The trio shared their experiences and struggles to encourage the girls and educate them on the value of education and sports to achieve greatness in life.

Precious Dede, Super Falcon goalkeeper and captain for many years, narrated how she used proceeds from her football career to sponsor her siblings after losing her parents while in the university.

She encouraged girls to take their education seriously, saying sports without education would not take them far in life.

The trio later taught the girls the rudiments and basic skills in football at the Iyoba College in Benin City.

The United States Consular- General to Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, while launching the girls’ mentoring and football programme titled: “Goal! Strong girls, bright future” warned Nigeria girls about the trend in human trafficking, saying the US government was committed to combating all forms of modern slavery.

She said though the Nigerian government had made impressive efforts to combat trafficking and illegal migration in Edo State and elsewhere, the citizens have a responsibility to stop trafficking. Claire explained that Sports Diplomacy is an integral part of the U S embassy efforts to build even stronger relations between the United States and Nigeria.

The Cosular-General expressed the hope the girls will leave to teach their sisters, friends, cousins and others the skills they have acquired, adding “We know that we can’t teach everything in one day but that is why we are working in close cooperation with the Nigerian government at the national level and the Edo State government at local level because they have to continue what we started here today.”