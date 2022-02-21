By Bimbola Oyesola

The United States African Development Foundation (USADF), under its Employability Support Project, in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has supported a 2019 alumna of the U.S. Consulate Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, Funke Medun, to train 70 young Nigerians in a digital and employability skills programme.

The programme is aimed at creating more job opportunities for youths in the state, reducing unemployment and improving economic growth, and will also equip participants with digital and management skills that will enable them contribute to the growth of various organizations.

After an intensive six-week training, more than 70 youths participated in the first cohort graduation, at American Space, in Ikeja, Lagos. American Space is opened to young Nigerians looking to develop ideas, as well as leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programmes and workshops designed especially for them.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Consulate public affairs officer, Stephen Ibelli, highlighted the importance of small businesses in spurring economic growth and boosting shared prosperity.

“For Nigeria to succeed, the men and women who create businesses or hope to develop new businesses and job opportunities must succeed. Ideas for new products or improved services will produce the growth, jobs and incomes that will lead to a more prosperous and stable Nigeria,” Ibelli said.

Ibelli explained that the U.S. Mission in Nigeria supports a variety of exchange programmes each year focused on promoting entrepreneurship and technological innovation.

They include the International Visitors Leadership Programme, the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme, the Global Innovation through Science and Technology Program, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, TechWomen and the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

“Through these programmes, the U.S. government will continue to help create a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous future for Nigeria,” Ibelli said.