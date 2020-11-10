The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has launched the 2020 U.S. Consulate General Lagos Documentary Film Festival.

Declaring the festival open, Leonard noted that it was an expression of the U.S. mission’s commitment to strengthen the ties that linked Nigeria and the United States of America.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the ambassador, both countries have recognized common interests and concerns.

“We are very proud of the U.S. Government’s engagements with Nigerians in areas as diverse as health, education, trade, economic development, security assistance, and the promotion of democratic institutions.

“You will see exciting and inspirational stories that span entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, education, community engagement, and STEM.

“We also engage with the creative community and especially support their efforts to use the power of film, music, dance, and literature to create dialogue and find solutions to societal challenges,” Leonard said.

The virtual festival will hold from November 9 to 25 and highlight five contemporary documentaries from the American Film Showcase, the premier film diplomacy program of the U.S. Department of State, which is produced in partnership with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

It was noted in the statement, that the screenings which offered a contemporary view of American society and culture as seen by independent filmmakers, would be accompanied by panel discussions, workshops and master classes with the filmmakers and Nigerian panelists.

The opening film for the festival was The Empowerment Project, directed by Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Ms. Sarah Moshman.

This documentary spotlights 17 transformational women leaders across a variety of industries and seeks to inspire the next generation of women to pursue their career ambitions.

Other films scheduled for screening during the festival are: Nevertheless by Sarah Moshman, Libraries Now: A Day in the Life by Juliane Dressner, An Education by Juliane Dressner and Make It Work by Kip & Kern Konwiser.