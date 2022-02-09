By Adejoke Adeleye

The United States Government is committed to supporting programmes that promote STEM education and provide students with opportunities to contribute to creating sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity in Nigeria.

On Saturday, the U.S. Consulate General, in collaboration with the Global Air Drone Academy and the Lagos State Ministry of Education, hosted Africa’s first drone soccer competition in Lagos. Eight girl-led teams selected from 71 student teams from public high schools across Agege, Alimosho and Ifako Ijaiye communities of Lagos Education District 1 participated in the keenly contested competition.

The Pace Setters Team from Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School emerged as the winner of the tournament. Alisgrams Team from Alimosho Senior Grammar School and Alpha Team from Abesan Senior High School took second and third place positions respectively. The three best performing teams won a prize of a $1,500 STEM lab each for their respective schools. Delivering remarks at the grand finale of the tournament, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, highlighted the importance of STEM education to Nigeria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness.