A top public health official, Anthony Fauci, on Sunday said U.S. would likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases.

Fauci, who made the statement while speaking on CNN, cautioned that the death toll in the U.S. could top 100,000, but he was however, hesitant to make projections.

There are already more than 124,000 cases and 2,190 deaths in the country.

Fauci, the Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, also said that the country’s testing capacity remained somewhat weak. (dpa/NAN)