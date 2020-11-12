The United States has criticised the disqualification of four lawmakers by Hong Kong’s National Peoples Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) and threatened to impose sanctions.

Robert O’Brien, U.S. National Security Adviser, said in a statement on Thursday that Beijing’s recent actions disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has violated international commitments.

“There is no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and its promises to the people of Hong Kong, including those under the Basic Law,’’ O’Brien asserted.

“One Country, Two Systems’ is now merely a fig leaf covering for the CCP’s expanding one-party dictatorship in Hong Kong.

“The U.S. will continue to utilise all the powers granted under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and the Executive Order on Hong Kong Normalisation to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong’s freedom,’’ he warned.

The “One Country, Two Systems’’ agreement guarantees Hong Kong “a high degree of autonomy’’ and extra freedoms until 2047 as part of the conditions for Britain’s return of the colony to China in 1997. (dpa/NAN)