The U.S. seeks to use the recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities to its utmost advantage by striking billion-dollar deals and attaining a permanent presence in the Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.
In the early hours of Sept. 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down.
“Americans want to make the most of this opportunity.
Speaking about the Washington’s recent batch of sanctions on Iran, Rouhani said that the U.S. had not received any satisfying results from them.
“This year, we are visiting the United Nations (UN) at the time when U.S.’ unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation have reached a level that they themselves admit that there is nothing left to be under sanctions.
At the United Nations on Tuesday, the leader is expected to present a project for regional cooperation that aims to ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
Rouhani’s trip to the UN headquarters in New York will come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between his country and the U.S.
