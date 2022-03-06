By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The United States government has reiterated its commitment to providing free educational information and programmess to Nigerians, to help develop their skills through its network of American Spaces in Nigeria.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new American Corner in Ikeja, United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, hailed the opening as yet another example of the bourgeoning U.S.-Nigeria bilateral relations, noting the broad range of programmes that take place at the American Corner.

“A significant aspect of US foreign policy, and a cornerstone of my leadership of the US Mission in Nigeria, is investing in people,” Ambassador Leonard said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by alumni of US government exchange programmes, business, cultural, media and political leaders.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The new American Corner Ikeja will function as a centre where young people develop their ideas as well as their leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programmes and workshops.”

Co-founders of Venture Garden Group (VGG), Bunmi Akinyemiju and Kunmi Demuren as well as the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Solape Hammond, joined Ambassador Leonard, to officiate at launch of the new centre.

Ambassador Leonard praised the partnership with Venture Garden Group, which hosts the new American Corner, noting, “Lagos is a city of industry, entrepreneurship, and learning. It is great that the American Corner will help bring the people of Nigeria and the United States closer.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In their separate remarks, Bunmi Akinyemiju and Kunmi Demuren, explained that the US Consulate General’s partnership with the tech group has been mutually beneficial.